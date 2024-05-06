Vince Staples Gets In The Studio With Mustard, Jokes About Joining Rap Beef

Vince Staples joked that Mustard pressured him into getting involved in the ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake in a post on Twitter, on Sunday. "This n***a Mustard in the studio tryna brainwash me so f*cc it if we beefing we beefing!" he wrote. "Who gon pop Shai Gilgeous Alexander for the West Coast?" Mustard responded to the post with a series of laughing emojis while sharing a picture of him in the studio.

Fans share plenty of laughs in response to the posts. "We are living through the funniest era in history im grateful," one user said. Another added: "Vince getting too much money he got the ceo leg cross now."

Vince Staples Attends Premiere Of His Netflix Show

US rapper Vince Staples arrives for Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" special screening at the Tudum. Theatre in Los Angeles, February 12, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Linking up with Mustard comes after Staples spoke with Long Beach Mayor Rex Richard about the state of hip-hop for a panel discussion on the city’s inaugural Youth Day. He explained that artists are getting priced out of their contracts with record labels and aren't doing anything collectively to fight against the situation. “So then, we getting priced out of our contracts, we getting priced out of our imprints, there are no labels basically that are incentivized to sign Black music, and it’s happening in front of our eyes. And while Taylor Swift is fighting for people to be able to have streaming money, n****s is on the internet arguing with each other about some rap sh*t," he said. Check out the posts between Vince Staples and Mustard.

Mustard previously teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for the rapper's latest diss track, "Not Like Us." Be on the lookout for further updates on Vince Staples on HotNewHipHop.

