Killer Mike Supports Vince Staples In His Pursuit To Bring Back His Netflix Series For Second Season

Killer Mike and Vince Staples have had a lot of reasons to celebrate over the past couple of months. Both acclaimed rappers have been racking up praise from critics in the entertainment and the music industry, respectively. Of course, Mike was awarded several GRAMMYs for his second solo record MICHAEL. He wound up taking Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. For Staples, television buffs have been raving about The Vince Staples Show, his Netflix limited series. Killer Mike has been a big supporter of it since it dropped, and he is backing it further.

According to HipHopDX, he the Atlanta native is demanding that the streaming giant renew it for another season. He shared an Instagram post of him and Vince Staples dressed dapperly with a passionate caption. "@netflix we need season 2 of The @VinceStaples show and Trigger Warning with Killer Mike! ☦️ #MICHAEL" The Run The Jewels affiliate is referring to a similar short series he dropped in 2019.

Killer Mike Is All For Season 2 Of Vince Staples Hit Show

As we mentioned, the show has captured the attention of Mike from the start. When Vince tweeted and asked, "Who’s watching?" his fellow rap mate replied with glee "Me!" Furthermore, KM called the creative a "genius" and its clear their friendship is strong. Hopefully we do get that next season, with Rotten Tomatoes rating it 94% fresh.

