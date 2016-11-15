renewal
- TV"The Idol": Sources Allegedly Call The Weeknd "Egomaniacal," Not RenewingPage Six reportedly spoke to various sources close to the show that alleged behind-the-scenes issues and a potential second season.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVFX's "Snowfall" Renewed For A Sixth & Final SeasonDamson Idris is saying an emotional goodbye to Franklin Saint.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens" Renewed By Comedy Central Prior To PremiereComedy Central is jumping the gun on this one.By Lynn S.
- TV50 Cent Assures "Power" Fans That He Got Comcast & Starz To Reach Carriage Deal50 to the rescue!By Noah C
- TVDesus & Mero Renewed For Season 2 At ShowtimeBodega Boys are coming back this February. By Aron A.
- TV"Narcos: Mexico" Renewed For A Second SeasonMaybe they'll get Offset this time.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentNetflix's "Ozark" Announces Plans For Season 3The third chapter of "Ozark" will be arriving next year. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Veronica Mars" Revival With Kristen Bell Reportedly In Development At HuluThis would be the second renewal. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix Wants Third Season Of "Master Of None" After Aziz Ansari Sexual Assault ScandalNetflix is open to renewing the critically-acclaimed production.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentLudacris' "Fear Factor" Reboot Renewed For A Second Season"Fear Factor" will be coming back next year.By Matt F
- LifeIssa Rae's "Insecure" Is Getting A Second SeasonHBO has picked up Issa Rae's "Insecure" for a ten episode season.By hnhh