Tracey Edmonds Clarifies Deion Sanders Split Details

Tracey Edmonds says that false information regarding her recent split from Deion Sanders is getting "out of control." In response, she provided several details about her decision to end her engagement to the NFL legend in a post on Instagram, on Saturday.

"I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented," Edmonds wrote. "I've chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve." In the caption, she added: "I hate to have to respond to the media, but sometimes it's necessary when the falsehoods get out of control!"

Tracey Edmonds & Deion Sanders Attend NFL Honors

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend the 12th Annual. NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The couple announced their decision to call off the engagement in a post on social media, earlier this month. "To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love… We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together," Edmonds and Sanders wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. "Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!" Check out Edmonds' latest comments on the breakup below.

Tracey Edmonds Elaborates On Deion Sanders Split

Edmonds and Sanders met in 2012. Their decision to move on from one another comes five years after announcing their engagement in 2019. Be on the lookout for further updates on Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds on HotNewHipHop.

