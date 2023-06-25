Deion Sanders’ rebuild of the Colorado Buffaloes football team had to be put on hold for a few days so that the NFL legend could get surgery. Sanders has been dealing with circulation issues in his left foot for a number of years. After having two toes amputated in 2021, surgeons could worry that the persisting problem could cost him the whole foot.

However, it wasn’t his foot that prompted emergency surgery on June 22. Instead, as first reported by Pat McAfee, Sanders had been admitted to the hospital to remove a clot in his groin. The severity of the clot was not made public. However, it appeared bad enough that it required an unscheduled surgery to correct.

Read More: Pitt head coach blasts Deion Sanders for his aggressive use of the transfer portal

Sanders In Good Spirits Post-Surgery

However, to the relief of many, it appears that surgery went well. Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video to his father’s Instagram account showing Coach Prime face-timing with his family. The video was captioned “There’s something wrong with @shilosanders … family conversation @shedeursanders @deionsandersjr @shilosanders @deiondrasanders #CoachPrime (posted by @deionsandersjr)”. Sanders is expected to leave hospital in the coming days. Given his work ethic, we could be back on the turf at Folsom Field this week.

Read More: Colorado expected to leave the Pac-12 to join the Big 12 after Pac-12 media deal is completed

In the video, Sanders, lying in a hospital bed, is face timing his children. After confirming that he had two clots in his left leg removed, and another in his right leg yet to be removed, he began joking around his children. “I told ’em – Shilo ain’t no good, Shilo ain’t no good.” Shilo, who plays defensive back and recently transferred to play under his dad at Colorado, couldn’t help but joke around. “I told ’em you were getting a BBL,” Shilo quipped. While it seems that Coach Prime is in the clear for the moment, we wish him a speedy recovery regardless. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]