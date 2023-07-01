Deion Sanders To Miss First Pac-12 Media Day

Deion Sanders will miss his first Pac-12 Media Day as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes due to a “routine follow-up” to the blood clot removal he underwent last month. Sanders has been dealing with circulation issues in his left foot for a number of years. After having two toes amputated in 2021, surgeons could worry that the persisting problem could cost him the whole foot. However, it was clots in his groin and thigh that prompted emergency surgery last month. In a call to his kids post-surgery, Sanders confirmed he had had a clot in his groin removed, as well as two in his left leg.

“Following my Dr’s recommendations and will be going in for another procedure. Unfortunately this means I will not be in attendance of Pac-12 media day BUT this will ensure I am back on my feet for the start of fall camp. Good day and God bless,” Sanders wrote on Instagram. While unspecified what the procedure will address, Sanders did mention in the call to his kids that there were a number of clots in his right leg that were not removed during the first surgery.

Sanders Family Still Represented At Media Day

Colorado is scheduled to be the second-to-last team to appear at the Pac-12 Media Day on July 21. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will fill in Sanders’ place in the head coach session. However, the Sanders clan will still be represented at the Vegas event. One of the two players Colorado has made available is the new starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders, Coach Prime’s son, transferred to Colorado after playing with his father at Jackson State. Furthermore, the defensive representative will be another Coach Prime transfer – defensive back Travis Hunter.

Sanders is one of three new head coaches in the Pac-12 this season. Kenny Dillingham makes his head coaching debut at Arizona State. Previously, Dillingham had as the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Elsewhere, Troy Taylor takes over an ailing Stanford program after several successful seasons at Sacramento State. The preseason Pac-12 rankings will also likely be released alongside the media day. That will give fans their first look at where the media believe Colorado will end up during their first year under Sanders.

