Lauryn Hill Announces 25th Anniversary Tour For “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill”

Lauryn Hill will officially be embarking on a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Concerts will begin, this fall, with a show in Minneapolis. Fugees as well as Koffee will be joining her for several dates.

In a press release, Hill said: “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs—(still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Lauryn Hill performs on The Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

She continued: “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity, and LOVE leading the way.” Hill dropped The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill back in 1998 as what remains her only solo studio album. Check out her schedule for the upcoming tour below.

Lauryn Hill’s Tour Dates

09-08 Minneapolis, MN – Mystic Lake

09-23 New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

10-01 Gold Coast, Australia – Promiseland Festival

10-03 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena #

10-05 Sydney, Australia – Kudos Banks Arena #

10-07 Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Festival

10-17 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center @

10-19 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays @

10-21 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena @

10-23 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Arena @

10-26 Toronto, ON – Scotia @

10-28 Chicago, IL – United Center @

10-30 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena @

11-02 Denver, CO – Ball Arena @

11-05 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum @

11-07 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena @

11-09 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena @

# with Koffee

@ with Fugees

