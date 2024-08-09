Pras Blames Lauryn Hill’s “Reputation” For Last-Minute Fugees Tour Cancelation

The “cat’s out the bag,” according to Pras.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Lauryn Hill canceled the North American leg of her upcoming Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill anniversary tour with the Fugees only days before it was scheduled to begin. While this certainly left fans disappointed, most weren't surprised. Hill doesn't exactly have a perfect attendance record and is known to arrive late or cancel shows altogether.

Shortly after the announcement, Hill took to Instagram to provide fans with an explanation for the last-minute cancelation. According to her, "some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales." Her statement prompted a bit of backlash from some fans. They think Hill should shoulder at least some of the blame for her infamous reputation.

Read More: Lauryn Hill Thinks The Media Is To Blame For Tour Cancelation Drama

Pras Weighs In After Lauryn Hill Cancels North American Leg Of Anniversary Tour

Singers Wyclef Jean, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel perform onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Her fellow Fugees performer Pras seems to agree. Recently, he told TMZ Hip Hop that he too finds her frequent tardiness disheartening. “I saved her reputation for 20 years by not telling my side of the story," he said. "But oops … cat’s out the bag." At the time of writing, the Fugees are still scheduled to proceed with dates in the UK and Europe. Pras also tells the outlet he hopes these go on as planned, and that they should as long as fans buy tickets.

What do you think of Lauryn Hill canceling the North American leg of her Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill anniversary tour with the Fugees days before it was scheduled to begin? Are you surprised she's receiving backlash for it or not? What about Pras' take on the debacle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.