Lauryn Hill's Surprise Show At High School Reunion Grinds The Gears Of Fans

BYZachary Horvath371 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Essence Festival
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: Lauryn Hill performs during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Fans say she performed at the wrong reunion.

There seems to be a little bit of a divide in the Fugees camp and most of the blame is falling on Lauryn Hill. That's at least what the iconic rapper and singer feels is the case, according to past quotes from her Instagram. "Some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour". That's what she feels led to her ultimately having to cancel the reunion tour in the states. Her making last minute changes to performances is nothing new, although past injuries have been a consistent sidelining factor. Still, it's been a constant theme and fellow band mate Pras has taken notice of it as well.

In fact, he was even dissing Lauryn Hill on an unreleased song not too long ago. However, he claims it had nothing to do with her, the timing of it certainly would suggest otherwise. Pras also has been feeling the Fugees fans' sadness and disappointment. "They are paying their hard-earned money to see you. We’re going on almost three decades of our existence, individually and as a group. To have people still interested in wanting to come see you, man, you have to be grateful".

Read More: Jalen Green Has Fans Convinced He Got Draya Michele's Face Tattooed On His Back

Lauryn Hill Gives Her Old High School A Night To Remember

If Pras wasn't dissing Lauryn Hill on "Bar Mitzva", he might be speaking out soon against her for real once he sees this video. According to a tweet from The Art Of Dialogue and an article from HipHopDX, Hill was recorded giving an impromptu show at her high school's reunion. Specifically, the free medley show took place at Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey. She performed hits from her solo catalog and Fugees classics like "Ready or Not", even altering the lyrics to show love to her alma mater. "CHS taking over / Buffalo soldier / Dreadlock Rasta". Fans were quite upset about seeing this footage, as they are calling her out for performing at the wrong reunion. "She showed up a year late and sang to the wrong reunion", one X user half jokes.

What are your thoughts on Lauryn Hill performing at her old high school for a surprise performance? Do you think Pras will have something to say about this impromptu show? Is this a bad look for Lauryn, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lauryn Hill. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Gordo Labels DJ Mustard A "Strange Guy" With Backhanded Compliment

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...