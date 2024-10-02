Lauryn Hill Calls Out Pras For "Baseless Attacks" In Fugees Lawsuit

More inner-turmoil for the group.

The Fugees may have always had musical harmony, but the group has rarely been harmonious offstage. They are one of the most troubled acts in hip hop, and this reputation continued to gain traction on the first of October. Pras decided to file a lawsuit against band member Lauryn Hill after Fugees tour dates were canceled. According to Variety, Pras is suing Hill over fraud and breach of contract due to the fact that the singer keeps delaying shows. Hill responded hours later, and made it clear that she is going to tolerate these accusations.

Lauryn Hill issued a lengthy response on her Instagram. The singer claimed that Pras has been under duress as of late, and she felt that said duress may be affecting his judgement. From there, Hill goes on a detailed breakdown of the accusations leveled at her. She dismisses Pras' lawsuit for being filled with "false claims" and "baseless attacks." She also claims that she gave Pras a sizable advance ahead of their 2023 tour dates, which he has yet to pay back. Lauryn Hill noted that the strength of her name is what led to the tour in the first place. Without her involvement, she posits, a Fugees reunion would not have garnered nearly as many ticket sales.

Lauryn Hill Claims She Gave Pras A $3 Million Advance

"[Pras'] failure to show appreciation," the statement read. "For the financial help Ms. Hill has afforded him in his time of need is disappointing." Lauryn Hill also noted that the tour dates listed in the lawsuit were being planned regardless. They would have occurred with or without Pras' involvement. To make Hill's claims even more damning, she revealed that she and fellow member Wyclef Jean deferred their advances to ensure Pras would have financial compensation. Hill made additional allusions to the bad decisions Pras has made since the group originally split.

"I was not in Pras' life," Lauryn Hill concluded. "When he decided to make the unfortunate decisions that led to his current legal troubles." The singer claimed she initially wanted to stay quiet in an effort to avoid drama. Now that a lawsuit has been filed, however, the gloves are off. "[I] am in no way responsible for his decision," the singer noted. "And its consequences." Hopefully the Fugees members comes to a peaceful resolution.