Fugees Star Pras "Hopeful" Donald Trump Will Pardon Him In Fraud Case

BY Elias Andrews 225 Views
Lauryn Hill Performs At Crypto.com Arena
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Singer Pras Michel performs onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Pras believes the current President understands his situation, and calls for the pardon of Tory Lanez as well.

Pras has become one of the most fascinating legal cases in hip hop. He was part of the legendary Fugees in the 1990s, but was found guilty of ten criminal counts in 2023. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia claim the rapper participated in criminal conspiracy. Pras is looking at 22 years behind bars. Unless, of course, President Donald Trump decides to pardon him. The rapper spoke to TMZ on Thursday, and made it clear he was "hopeful" regarding Trump's decision.

"It's not a secret we’re working on a pardon," Pras asserted. "My team, we’re hopeful we’re gonna." He also illuminated the ways in which he feels aligned with President Trump. "When you talk about lawfare and selective prosecution, [Trump and I] probably have that in common," he explained. "The last Justice Department was probably a little bit egregious. That’s what we have justice for. You just got to trust the process." Pras sent his best to Trump, and noted that it's still early in the pardon process. "All we can do is wish the best for him," the rapper asserted. "I hope he turn an eye on me. Nonetheless though, it’s only been 60-something days."

Pras Lauryn Hill Lawsuit

Pras is also keen to see a musical peer freed in the future. He told TMZ that he hoped to see Tory Lanez receive a pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom. He praised Lanez and urged him to keep the fight going from prison. "The president can’t pardon him because it’s a state situation; the president only pardons federal but the governor? Yeah," Pras exclaimed. "Big up to Tory Lanez. I see you baby!" Pras is seemingly confident that Donald Trump will help him, but he has run into several roadblocks in his case thus far. The rapper tried to appeal his conviction in August 2024, but the appeal was rejected.

Pras tried to argue that his lawyer utilized AI to craft arguments and opening statements in his case. The judge working the case, however, rejected the rapper's plea for a retrial. She acknowledged that the use of AI led to errors, but they did not significant enough to the evidence against the convicted. Amidst the criminal drama, Pras has also been involved in a legal back-and-forth with Fugees bandmate Lauryn Hill. He sued Hill for fraud and breach of contract in 2024. Hill's legal reps claimed the lawsuit was filled with "false claims."

