Pras Michel's Emergency Colon Cancer Surgery Delays Federal Conspiracy Sentencing To October

Pras Michel of Fugees was scheduled to be sentenced in his long-running federal conspiracy case on August 29, but his latest hearing was delayed last minute because he underwent an emergency surgery to treat colon cancer.

Erica Dumas, one of the members of Pras' legal team, issued a statement to Complex explaining further. "Pras was unable to attend his scheduled sentencing hearing on Friday due to emergency medical surgery to remove cancer from his colon. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery as he navigates both his legal matters and his health journey."



In 2019, Pras was indicted for allegedly aiding in the illegal transfer of $865,000 into Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign. He was also accused of helping Malaysian businessman Jho Low launder $73 million. The funds that went to Obama's re-election effort reportedly came from that money.

It was also alleged that he worked with former Justice Department official George Higginbotham. Higginbotham supposedly used his influence to help Low avoid a federal investigation. During the trial, claims that Pras had been working as a secret FBI informant arose. Of course, he emphatically denied those rumors.

In 2023, Pras was found guilty of all ten counts in his federal conspiracy case. He is facing up to 20 years in prison and has been free on bond pending appeals ever since.

Shortly after his inauguration, Donald Trump allegedly considered pardoning Pras, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the White House would not confirm or deny the reports, his legal team said they were "exploring all available options following his case."