Fugees Rapper Pras Michel Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison

Pras Michel, one of the founding members of the legendary hip-hop group The Fugees, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. According to Billboard, he was convicted on federal charges involving illegal foreign lobbying and conspiracy.

The case against him had been building for years. In 2023, Michel was found guilty on multiple federal counts. Prosecutors proved that Michel aided Malaysian financier Jho Low in funnelling millions of dollars in foreign money into U.S. political campaigns. Including the 2012 re-election effort of then-President Barack Obama. Michel also was convicted of acting as an unregistered foreign agent and attempting to influence U.S. investigations.

Prosecutors said Michel used his connections, money, and access to U.S. political circles to try to convince the government to drop its investigation into Low. Low was wanted for his role in the massive 1MDB fraud scandal.

Michel’s spokeswoman Erica Dumas gave an exclusive statement to Billboard. "Pras has spent his career breaking barriers and defying expectations. While today marks a difficult moment, it is not the end of his story or his legacy. He is profoundly grateful for the continued support of those who believe in him as he prepares for what lies ahead."

Fugees Founder Sentenced

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Singers Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel and Ms. Lauryn Hill perform onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

On Thursday (Nov. 20), a federal judge handed down the 14-year sentence. The judge called the scheme serious and harmful to the integrity of the U.S. political system. Prosecutors argued that Michel’s actions weren’t minor mistakes. Instead, they were deliberate attempts to use foreign money to influence American decisions.

Michel’s team has continued to argue that he was misled and didn’t fully understand the rules around political lobbying. They’ve said they plan to appeal and hope to get the sentence reduced.

For fans of the Fugees, the news is another heavy chapter in the group’s complicated history. Previously, fans were expecting to see the Fugees reunite with Lauryn Hill on an anniversary tour. But it got cancelled just days it was supposed to begin. Pras weighed in on the disappointment and spoke to TMZ Hip Hop to reveal that Lauryn Hill's "reputation" was to blame. Though, likely his legal woes played a role, too.