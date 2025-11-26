Pras Michel’s Harsh Post-Prison Restrictions Revealed

Pras Michel Post-Prison Restrictions Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Pras Michel attends Gold Bar on October 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
Last week, Pras was sentenced to 14 years in prison for charges of conspiracy, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and more.

Last week, Pras Michel finally learned his fate following a years-long legal battle. The Fugees rapper was sentenced to 14 years in prison after getting convicted of conspiracy, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, campaign finance violations, and more in April of 2023. His consequences won't end there, however.

AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that upon Pras' release, he must follow a strict set of rules. This includes reporting to his probation officer immediately, getting a job, not communicating with felons, submitting to random drug testing, and more. In addition to abiding by these conditions, Pras must pay a $1K special assessment. He must also work out a solid financial plan in order to pay off a $64,923,226.40 forfeiture judgment.

Following the sentencing, spokeswoman Erica Dumas released a statement on behalf of the Brooklyn-born performer.

Pras Sentence
Lauryn Hill Performs At Crypto.com Arena
Singer Pras Michel performs onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

"Pras has spent his career breaking barriers and defying expectations," it begins. "While today marks a difficult moment, it is not the end of his story or his legacy. He is profoundly grateful for the continued support of those who believe in him as he prepares for what lies ahead."

Shortly after getting convicted, Pras did an interview with Variety, admitting that none of this was ever part of the plan. “I don’t know if subconsciously it was a bit exciting for me too,” he explained at the time, “I like spy movies, but I never wanted to be a spy. I don’t think that’s sexy. But a part of it felt like that.”

“I’m going to fight, and I’m going to appeal, but there’s a possibility that I’m going in while I’m fighting,” he added. “It’s just the reality.”

Pras' sentencing was previously scheduled for August of this year. It was delayed because he had to undergo emergency surgery related to his colon cancer diagnosis.

