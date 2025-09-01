Freddie Gibbs Shows Immense Love To Clipse & "Let God Sort Em Out"

Clipse has many fans' best rap album of 2025 with Let God Sort Em Out. For Freddie Gibbs, outside of his own work this year, he has the same take. During an interview with The Joe Budden Podcast, the Gary, Indiana MC heaped tremendous praise on the Virginia duo and says they have "inspired" him as of late.

In the clip caught by SOUND | Victor Baez, he revealed that "F.I.C.O." with fellow coke rapper Stove God Cooks, is his "favorite song right now." "That sh*t hard... That's probably one," he said. The Alchemist, who was also on set for the sit-down, said LGSEO was "immaculate."

After hearing the album in full, Freddie hit up Pusha T and let him know that he and Malice had a winner. "I hit Pusha T like 'That sh*t hard my n****.'" It's nice to see that he and King Push are still close with another, too.

The Alfredo 2 creator detailed that they are still consistently keeping in touch adding, "The energy always reciprocated there so... I love working with him." But the love didn't stop as Gibbs also shouted out Malice and his pen game.

Joe added that he believes Push's older brother is his rapper of the year. Freddie agreed, but not without plugging himself in that conversation. "Yup between me and him," he stated.

Freddie Gibbs New Album

You can certainly make arguments for Push, JID, Little Simz, and some more underground acts this year, but Gibbs is up there for sure. His performances were as smooth and hard-hitting as ever on Alfredo 2, which dropped on July 25. That and LGSEO are pretty neck and neck right now for most, as a result.

Both are also GRAMMY nominee worthy records as well, so it will be interesting to see what the Recording Academy selects for Best Rap Album.

The July releases did well on the charts to justify such expectations, too. Clipse debuted at number four with over 112,000 copies sold. Freddie and Uncle Al premiered at 12 with 37K.

Freddie's run should even continue presumably sometime next year as well. In an Apple Music chat before Alfredo 2's release, he revealed that he and KAYTRANADA are cheffing up a joint tape.