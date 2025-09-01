Freddie Gibbs Shows Immense Love To Clipse & "Let God Sort Em Out"

BY Zachary Horvath 489 Views
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Freddie Gibbs performs during the ACL Music festival at Zilker Park on October 02, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)
Freddie Gibbs is like many hip-hop fans this year with his take on Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out" and the run they're on.

Clipse has many fans' best rap album of 2025 with Let God Sort Em Out. For Freddie Gibbs, outside of his own work this year, he has the same take. During an interview with The Joe Budden Podcast, the Gary, Indiana MC heaped tremendous praise on the Virginia duo and says they have "inspired" him as of late.

In the clip caught by SOUND | Victor Baez, he revealed that "F.I.C.O." with fellow coke rapper Stove God Cooks, is his "favorite song right now." "That sh*t hard... That's probably one," he said. The Alchemist, who was also on set for the sit-down, said LGSEO was "immaculate."

After hearing the album in full, Freddie hit up Pusha T and let him know that he and Malice had a winner. "I hit Pusha T like 'That sh*t hard my n****.'" It's nice to see that he and King Push are still close with another, too.

The Alfredo 2 creator detailed that they are still consistently keeping in touch adding, "The energy always reciprocated there so... I love working with him." But the love didn't stop as Gibbs also shouted out Malice and his pen game.

Joe added that he believes Push's older brother is his rapper of the year. Freddie agreed, but not without plugging himself in that conversation. "Yup between me and him," he stated.

Freddie Gibbs New Album

You can certainly make arguments for Push, JID, Little Simz, and some more underground acts this year, but Gibbs is up there for sure. His performances were as smooth and hard-hitting as ever on Alfredo 2, which dropped on July 25. That and LGSEO are pretty neck and neck right now for most, as a result.

Both are also GRAMMY nominee worthy records as well, so it will be interesting to see what the Recording Academy selects for Best Rap Album.

The July releases did well on the charts to justify such expectations, too. Clipse debuted at number four with over 112,000 copies sold. Freddie and Uncle Al premiered at 12 with 37K.

Freddie's run should even continue presumably sometime next year as well. In an Apple Music chat before Alfredo 2's release, he revealed that he and KAYTRANADA are cheffing up a joint tape.

"I was with KAYTRANADA a couple months ago and we made a new song, so I was like let’s just make a whole album like this," he said at the time. He said that a Ty Dolla $ign collab would be the first single from it as well, although he didn't share a timeline for when we should expect that.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
