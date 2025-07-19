Producer/rapper albums have been very popular, but they have also generated fantastic results over the last decade or so. A large portion of those hit records can be attributed to Gary, Indiana legend, Freddie Gibbs. It all started in 2014 for him with the Madlib-produced Piñata, which is arguably a top 10 record since 2000.

You could throw in 2018's Fetti with The Alchemist; however Curren$y was also attached to that record. But if you want, you could skip that and look at 2019's Bandana, another defining tape of the 2010s. Then, of course there's Alfredo with Uncle Al in 2020. The GRAMMY-nominated masterpiece is regarded as maybe the best of this decade so far.

In the week, Freddie Gibbs and the California-based beat wizard will be adding to their collaborative catalog with Alfredo 2. The project was confirmed to be real earlier this week following some sketchy reports in June.

The duo did so through an Alfredo short film on YouTube before following that up with the lead single, "1995." As you could imagine, the hype for this record quickly skyrocketed as July 25 approaches. However, amidst all of this excitement, the "MUTT (REMIX)" guest star has just announced yet another rapper/producer joint tape.

Freddie Gibbs Alfredo 2

In a new Apple Music interview clip caught by NFR Podcast, Gibbs revealed that he will be teaming up with the house and R&B legend KAYTRANADA next. "I was with KAYTRANADA a couple months ago and we made a new song, so I was like let’s just make a whole album like this."

He says that he began working on the first song right around the time that Alfredo 2 was getting its finishing touches. Moreover, Freddie adds that Ty Dolla $ign is on the lead single, who he credits as a big inspiration for what sounds like what will be an R&B type of project. "I'm the king of R&B," Gibbs joked.

The "1985" songwriter recalls that he was in awe of Ty's many talents while lending his vocals to VULTURES 1. It sounds like this KAYTRANADA effort won't be out for at least another year as Gibbs said he wanted to let Alfredo 2 marinate with listeners for that amount of time.

But regardless, this an exciting time to be a fan of one of the great technicians the game has ever seen.

As we said, Alfredo 2 is out July 25 and will feature JID, Anderson .Paak, and Larry June.