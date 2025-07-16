Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Are Apparently Dropping "Alfredo 2" Later This Month

This would cap off one heck of a month for hip-hop if Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist actually follow through on this.

July 2025 has been an absolute gold mine for hip-hop. We have witnessed ceremonious return of Clipse this past weekend with Let God Sort Em Out. Moreover, just two days later, Travis Scott and his JACKBOYS collective also reunited. They did so on Sunday, July 13, with their second eponymous project. Nicholas Craven and Boldy James and a surprise album from Justin Bieber surfaced, too.

But with two weeks of July remaining, Metro Boomin and NBA YoungBoy are coming through. The former's A FUTURISTIC SUMMA hits DSPs on Tuesday, July 22, and YB's arrives Friday, July 25. But speaking of that day, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are reportedly joining the party. They "will" be with their rumored sequel to Alfredo.

Per Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive, he caught a screenshot of another hip-hop social media account by the name of belowthehiphop. They posted the Amazon Music pre-save for the Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist project which shows the supposed July 25 release date.

It's worth noting that belowthehiphop is followed by Anthony Fantano of theneedledrop, so there's some extra credibility to this report. However, we checked Amazon Music for ourselves and there's no pre-save in sight from what we could see.

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Alfredo

This was shared just about an hour ago at the time of writing, but there's a chance it could have been taken down. Something similar happened when we first got word of Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist potentially coming through with Alfredo 2.

In late June, the Gary, Indiana rapper had a lnk.to for the album surface, but when clicked on, a 404-error popped up. By the way, that remains true almost a month later.

So, with all of that, we are still taking this with a grain of salt until we get actual confirmation from the artists.

For what's worth though, the cover that we saw last month (a bowl of ramen instead of fettuccine alfredo), remains intact on the Amazon Music pre-save. Apparently, Alfredo 2 will consist of 14 tracks equating to a runtime of 47 minutes. Moreover, it will be out at 8:00 PDT on the 25th.

Interestingly, Uncle Al's name isn't attached to the record. Instead, a smiling emoji and some Japanese symbols sit in its place. Although, it could be The Alchemist's name spelled out in that language. Overall, we are unsure of how true this all is, but we do hope that this is real.

It's been over five years since the first Alfredo which was GRAMMY-nominated. It dropped on May 29, 2020, and had features from Rick Ross, Tyler, The Creator, Benny The Butcher, and Conway the Machine.

