Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Are Reportedly Dropping "Alfredo 2" Soon

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, two of the most respected names in hip-hop, are potentially reuniting soon. Thanks to a tweet from NFR Podcast, the Indiana rapper and California producer are seemingly working on Alfredo 2. We say "seemingly" though for this reason.

In the link provided in the post, it brings up a 404 error. That could mean a few things. But most likely it's an incorrect URL or deleted page. That could mean that Freddie nor Uncle Al wanted this information to get out just yet.

But this at least gives some hope that a sequel is in the works. Of course, with the link being defective, a release date or any other key details aren't available. We do have a potential album cover on our hands at least and it pays homage to the original cover from 2020.

If you remember, the artwork was of Gibb's hand pulling fettucine noodles off of a plate. It was an artsy and elegant image that conveyed the sounds of the record to a tee.

In this case though, the potential Alfredo 2 cover shows Freddie holding chopsticks and pulling ramen noodles out of a delicious-looking bowl of ramen.

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Alfredo

It's not exactly pasta, but maybe this a subtle hint that the project could sound different. Of course, this all speculation as there's not much to go off of as of yet. So far neither Freddie Gibbs nor The Alchemist have talked about it anywhere on their social media platforms.

But it is interesting that the link to pre-save Alfredo 2 was "freddiegibbs.lnk.to." For now, all we can do is wait (impatiently) and see if this is legit.

Of course, if it does wind up being so and the project drops in 2025, it would add to a long list of anticipated releases. It's been five years since the GRAMMY nominated predecessor made landfall, officially hitting DSPs on May 29, 2020.