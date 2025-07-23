Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Deliver Crisp Visual For "Alfredo 2" Lead Single "1995"

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are roughly a day and a half away from delivering "Alfredo 2," which will feature some stars.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are building out their world for Alfredo 2 with another visual out today. It's for the lead single to their third overall collab tape, "1995," which they put out on July 17. The track has gotten a lot of praise from fans for its gorgeous production, especially when that guitar kicks on the second half.

With that being said, it's nice that Freddie and Uncle Al were able to get out a music video for it in short succession. Similar to the short film that we got last week, "1995" finds the duo roaming the Tokyo streets. They labeled it is a "Tokyo crime saga," so it will be interesting to see how future music videos continue it.

Overall, it's very crisp with terrific editing and creative shots that include some collages of Gibbs and The Alchemist. It's cool to see them lean into this Japanese aesthetic, so hopefully they bring some cool samples into the mix when the album arrives.

Speaking of which, fans will have Alfredo 2 this Friday, July 25. It will consist of 14 tracks, four more songs than the original. However, there will be one less feature as Anderson .Paak, Larry June, and JID make up the guest list.

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Alfredo 2

The duo previewed the latter's feature at the end of last weekend, so if you want, you can check it out here. However, if you don't want anything spoiled, then simply skip past it. For those wondering, JID will be on "Gold Feet."

It's been quite an interesting road to this record overall, with a lot of uncertainty surrounding some reports last month. A link to the record was sent out by Gibbs, but it didn't work when you clicked on it.

Then, earlier this month, a pre-save on Amazon Music popped out, showing the same release date and number of tracks. However, it was still sketchy as it was nowhere to be found about 30 minutes after it appeared. But its officially on the way and we couldn't be more ready for it.

