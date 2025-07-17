Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Finally Unveil "Alfredo 2" With Lead Single "1995"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 569 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist 1995 Stream Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist 1995 Stream
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are finally giving fans a follow-up to their highly celebrated 2020 collab album, "Alfredo."

It's finally here: Alfredo 2 is right around the corner, and Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist have unveiled the lead single for it. "1995" obviously harkens back to the opener on their original 2020 collab album, and it's every bit as smooth and impressive as you'd expect.

This time around, the duo re-employs a killer guitar solo for part of its sample, with other elements being a tender piano line, sparkling keys, and many other atmospheric tones. Also, this is one of the most layered and progressive beats from Uncle Al in a while, as a lot of those samples cycle through each other rather than looping consistently.

As for the Big Boss Rabbit, he's charismatic, skilled, and firm as an MC on here, employing a lot of internal rhyme schemes and clever one-liners to compliment his malleable and versatile flow. If this is the quality standard we can expect from the rest of the tracklist, we're in for a very special LP.

Speaking of which, some fans think Alfredo 2 might come out next week, but we'll see just how true that is. We're definitely crossing our fingers for it if that's the case. But elsewhere, they also just premiered the Alfredo short film on YouTube, and in a few Los Angeles screenings.

"1995" is our gateway to this next era, and we can't wait to hear what's next. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are nothing if not consistent, so we should be in for another beloved hip-hop masterwork.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & J.I.D. Hint At A "Scary" Collaboration After Gibbs Dissed J. Cole

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – "1995"

Quotable Lyrics
I'm the Barksdale my section,
Nah, I'm the Marlowe of my section,
B***h, my history ain't no mystery,
Boy, your bars is under question, under review, nothing new,
Another crew of Freddie clones,
I put more n***as on this field than Jerry Jones

Read More: Benny The Butcher Disses Freddie Gibbs With Fiery New Song "Position Of Power"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.1K
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist Alfredo Movie Trailer Sequel Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Drop "Alfredo" Movie Trailer Before Sequel's Rumored Release Date 336
News Marijuana Man 984
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.4K
Comments 0