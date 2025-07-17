It's finally here: Alfredo 2 is right around the corner, and Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist have unveiled the lead single for it. "1995" obviously harkens back to the opener on their original 2020 collab album, and it's every bit as smooth and impressive as you'd expect.

This time around, the duo re-employs a killer guitar solo for part of its sample, with other elements being a tender piano line, sparkling keys, and many other atmospheric tones. Also, this is one of the most layered and progressive beats from Uncle Al in a while, as a lot of those samples cycle through each other rather than looping consistently.

As for the Big Boss Rabbit, he's charismatic, skilled, and firm as an MC on here, employing a lot of internal rhyme schemes and clever one-liners to compliment his malleable and versatile flow. If this is the quality standard we can expect from the rest of the tracklist, we're in for a very special LP.

Speaking of which, some fans think Alfredo 2 might come out next week, but we'll see just how true that is. We're definitely crossing our fingers for it if that's the case. But elsewhere, they also just premiered the Alfredo short film on YouTube, and in a few Los Angeles screenings.

"1995" is our gateway to this next era, and we can't wait to hear what's next. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are nothing if not consistent, so we should be in for another beloved hip-hop masterwork.

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – "1995"