Alfredo 2 is quickly becoming one of 2025's standout hip-hop releases, although Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist haven't said much about it. However, rumors of the project's release date and potential lead single drop only got hotter once the duo dropped an Alfredo movie trailer.

The clip emerged on YouTube, and the short film is described as a "Tokyo crime saga" featuring both artists. The visuals and overall aesthetics look pretty engaging, and it's exciting to see the duo venture into new territory.

Furthermore, the short film premieres on YouTube at 9AM PST on Thursday, July 17; in other words, just a few minutes from now as of writing this article. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist also hosted some screenings in Los Angeles, and this is all building excitement for Alfredo 2.

For those unaware, 2020's Alfredo was such a hip-hop gem across all fanbases that even the Grammys gave it a nomination for Best Rap Album. In the years since, people still hold it in incredibly high regard, and many die-hards would argue it's one of the 2020s decade's classic records so far.

When Is Alfredo 2 Coming Out?

However, whether or not Alfredo 2 lives up to that high standard of quality is a question we might answer sooner than we think. Various hip-hop pages and media outlets online claim the album will come out on Friday, July 25, with a lead single titled "1995" reportedly dropping later this week on Friday, July 18. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, despite their chatter, haven't outright confirmed any of this on their social media platforms as of writing this article.

Still, whatever comes out in the next week or so, fans are very ready for it. We'll see exactly how all of this pans out very soon, and it will hopefully rank as a very welcome and gratifying summer surprise.