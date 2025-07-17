Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Drop "Alfredo" Movie Trailer Before Sequel's Rumored Release Date

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 81 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist Alfredo Movie Trailer Sequel Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist perform during the 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field on September 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are rumored to drop "Alfredo 2" later this month, with a lead single supposedly coming in just a few hours.

Alfredo 2 is quickly becoming one of 2025's standout hip-hop releases, although Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist haven't said much about it. However, rumors of the project's release date and potential lead single drop only got hotter once the duo dropped an Alfredo movie trailer.

The clip emerged on YouTube, and the short film is described as a "Tokyo crime saga" featuring both artists. The visuals and overall aesthetics look pretty engaging, and it's exciting to see the duo venture into new territory.

Furthermore, the short film premieres on YouTube at 9AM PST on Thursday, July 17; in other words, just a few minutes from now as of writing this article. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist also hosted some screenings in Los Angeles, and this is all building excitement for Alfredo 2.

For those unaware, 2020's Alfredo was such a hip-hop gem across all fanbases that even the Grammys gave it a nomination for Best Rap Album. In the years since, people still hold it in incredibly high regard, and many die-hards would argue it's one of the 2020s decade's classic records so far.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Disses Freddie Gibbs With Fiery New Song "Position Of Power"

When Is Alfredo 2 Coming Out?

However, whether or not Alfredo 2 lives up to that high standard of quality is a question we might answer sooner than we think. Various hip-hop pages and media outlets online claim the album will come out on Friday, July 25, with a lead single titled "1995" reportedly dropping later this week on Friday, July 18. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, despite their chatter, haven't outright confirmed any of this on their social media platforms as of writing this article.

Still, whatever comes out in the next week or so, fans are very ready for it. We'll see exactly how all of this pans out very soon, and it will hopefully rank as a very welcome and gratifying summer surprise.

After all, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's collaborative history speaks for itself, and well beyond the confines of Alfredo. If their consistency continues, then Alfredo 2 should be nothing short of another killer LP from the two. With a short film to boot, it's a good time to be a Gibbs and Al fan.

Read More: SZA Exposes Nicki Minaj's Text Messages As Feud Rages On

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
freddie gibbs Music Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Are Apparently Dropping "Alfredo 2" Later This Month 1.6K
freddie gibbs Music Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Are Reportedly Dropping "Alfredo 2" Soonn 4.2K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.1K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.4K
Comments 0