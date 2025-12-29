Alleged Texts Reveal That Tyler Perry's Latest Sexual Assault Accuser Had Been Asking Him For Money

tyler perry
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 12: Mario Rodriguez attends the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 02: Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Tyler Perry's Finding Joy Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on November 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Amazon)
Tyler Perry is facing another bombshell sexual assault lawsuit, with this one being from Mario Rodriguez. He's seeking $77 million.

Tyler Perry is facing his second sexual assault lawsuit of 2025 and there's some shocking details that are out there right now. The filmmaker was hit with this latest one on Christmas (Dec. 25) from actor Mario Rodriguez. He's seeking $77 million in damages, with his complaint accusing the mogul of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Per TMZ and PEOPLE, Rodriguez claims that Tyler Perry made several advances, with the last one allegedly taking place in April 2019. One of these alleged encounters included the Madea star allegedly grabbing his privates.

But despite these disturbing allegations and Rodriguez claiming that Perry would "randomly reach out to" him "through 2024," there's some alleged evidence that makes things interesting.

Both outlets, including The Neighborhood Talk, obtained alleged text messages from Rodriguez hitting up Tyler around Thanksgiving 2024.

They allegedly see the accuser refer to Tyler as a "friend" and "bro." One alleged message says, "Just know that I love you and I thank you for everything. I appreciate you to the moon." Rodriguez then allegedly says, "You got my Mexican a*s out of a lot of bad places and I just wanna tell you thank you."

Who Is Tyler Perry's Sexual Assault Accuser?

Perry allegedly responds after a total of four alleged texts from Rodriguez. "Happy Thanksgiving my friend. Yeap you’ve been through it. I’m glad you’re doing well. You don’t have to give me a thing or pay me a thing. I’m just glad you’re good."

But Rodriguez allegedly didn't stop. As recent as August of this year, he allegedly vented about his financial and health concerns. At one point, the actor allegedly asks for some sort of help even though he allegedly promised him he wouldn't.

One alleged text says, "Brother haven’t been feeling OK confused and lil nauseous. I got blood work thinks its my teeth. I know it’s none of your business idk what do I know I promised you I would never ask you for anything, but if it what I think it is, I don’t think I could do it on my own because I barely pay my bills scared af."

Rodriguez allegedly adds, "I don’t want to get sepsis like my dad and pass away I don’t even wanna mention it because I don’t wanna make it real."

Based on the screenshots of this alleged text chain, it doesn't seem like Tyler responded.

In the lawsuit, Rodriguez claims he met Tyler in 2015 through his trainer at a gym in L.A. That interaction landed him a role as "Frat Guy #10" in Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Spiro, Tyler's rep, has said, "This is nothing but a 77-million-dollar money grab scam."

