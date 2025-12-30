Tyler Perry Accuser Breaks Silence On “Cordial” Texts Amid Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 565 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tyler Perry Accuser Cordial Texts Pop Culture News
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Tyler Perry attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Sherri Shepherd on November 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Tyler Perry is currently being sued by actor Mario Rodriguez, who accuses him of sexual assault, battery, and more.

Earlier this month, Tyler Perry was hit with yet another lawsuit, this time by actor Mario Rodriguez. Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, various text messages allegedly sent by Rodriguez to Perry surfaced online. In them, he allegedly referred to the multi-hyphenate as a "friend." He also allegedly thanked him and even asked for money to take care of a dental issue.

"Brother haven’t been feeling OK confused and lil nauseous," one alleged message reads, "I got blood work thinks its my teeth. I know it’s none of your business idk what do I know I promised you I would never ask you for anything, but if it what I think it is, I don’t think I could do it on my own because I barely pay my bills scared af."

"I don’t want to get sepsis like my dad and pass away," Rodriguez allegedly added, "I don’t even wanna mention it because I don’t wanna make it real."

Read More: J. Cole Allegedly Had To Re-Record The Entire "Fall Off" Because Of Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Why Is Tyler Perry Being Sued?
Tyler Perry's Finding Joy Atlanta screening
Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Tyler Perry's Finding Joy Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on November 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Amazon)

This has raised some questions, prompting Rodriguez to set the record straight. In his lawsuit, he accuses Perry of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to him, the alleged messages do not undermine his allegations.

“I want to briefly respond to what’s being said about me right now. People are pointing to messages where I was polite, grateful, or vulnerable — and trying to use that to discredit me," he told PEOPLE. “When someone has influence over your career, your income, your future, you don’t feel free. Survivors often stay cordial. They often ask for help when they feel desperate.”

“That does not mean abuse didn’t happen," Rodriguez concluded. "Those text messages were sent at a time when I was especially vulnerable, as can be seen from the context. Continued financial support and access are not inconsistent with abuse — they are often part of the power dynamics that follow it.”

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
tyler perry Pop Culture Alleged Texts Reveal That Tyler Perry's Latest Sexual Assault Accuser Had Been Asking Him For Money 1442
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.7K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.6K
News Pen To Paper 515
Comments 0