Tyler Perry Accuser Breaks Silence On “Cordial” Texts Amid Lawsuit

Earlier this month, Tyler Perry was hit with yet another lawsuit, this time by actor Mario Rodriguez. Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, various text messages allegedly sent by Rodriguez to Perry surfaced online. In them, he allegedly referred to the multi-hyphenate as a "friend." He also allegedly thanked him and even asked for money to take care of a dental issue.

"Brother haven’t been feeling OK confused and lil nauseous," one alleged message reads, "I got blood work thinks its my teeth. I know it’s none of your business idk what do I know I promised you I would never ask you for anything, but if it what I think it is, I don’t think I could do it on my own because I barely pay my bills scared af."

"I don’t want to get sepsis like my dad and pass away," Rodriguez allegedly added, "I don’t even wanna mention it because I don’t wanna make it real."

Why Is Tyler Perry Being Sued?

Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Tyler Perry's Finding Joy Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on November 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Amazon)

This has raised some questions, prompting Rodriguez to set the record straight. In his lawsuit, he accuses Perry of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to him, the alleged messages do not undermine his allegations.

“I want to briefly respond to what’s being said about me right now. People are pointing to messages where I was polite, grateful, or vulnerable — and trying to use that to discredit me," he told PEOPLE. “When someone has influence over your career, your income, your future, you don’t feel free. Survivors often stay cordial. They often ask for help when they feel desperate.”

“That does not mean abuse didn’t happen," Rodriguez concluded. "Those text messages were sent at a time when I was especially vulnerable, as can be seen from the context. Continued financial support and access are not inconsistent with abuse — they are often part of the power dynamics that follow it.”