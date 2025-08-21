Mo'Nique went off on Tyler Perry during an appearance on the Outlaws podcast on Tuesday, accusing him of having a "God complex." She alleged that Perry, along with Oprah Winfrey, derailed her career. She began by claiming Perry told a “lie" that "has cost me 12 years of my career."

“Until he fixes it, I will not stop, because that’s how the monster is created," she said, as caught by Vibe. "We’re too afraid, we’re too scared, we’re too fearful that you’re gonna take something from me, so I’m just not gonna say anything,” she said. “As long as I can help it, I’m saying: ‘Tyler Perry you will not do this to another.’ As long as I can help it because you told a lie. And you feel like you have the God complex, so I ain’t gotta fix it. Either you’ll fix it in life or you’ll be dealt with in death… but I’m not going anywhere until you take accountability and fix it. Y’all messed with my livelihood, which messes with my family. So until they fit it, I’m not backing down.”

As for how she wants to resolve the situation, Mo'Nique explained that she's looking for a public apology. “You publicly shamed me, so now you have to publicly fix it. Tyler Perry you cost my family millions, and millions, and millions of dollars. And it’s a beautiful thing when you tip somebody $3,000, it’s a beautiful thing when you give somebody $400,000 because their house burned down,” she said.

Why Are Mo'Nique & Tyler Perry Beefing?

She continued: “Those are good deeds. However, you know what you did to a Black woman named Mo’Nique. So all of that, the universe is watching and saying, ‘We see what you’re trying to do, but you can’t fool us.’ And I don’t believe I’m the only one.”

The drama between Mo'Nique and Tyler Perry began back when Perry labeled her “difficult to work with” after she didn't make an appearance during the press run for the 2009 film, Precious. Tyler Perry and Oprah served as executive producers on the movie. She also feuded with the director, Lee Daniels.