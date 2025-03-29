Mo'Nique Continues To Bash Tyler Perry As A "Hypocrite" After Angie Stone Funeral Speech

Tyler Perry slammed the music industry while giving a speech at the funeral service for the legendary Angie Stone earlier this month, but Mo'Nique took issue with his remarks for very different reasons. During a recent interview with Rodney "Red" Grant, she doubled down on her beef with Perry and spoke further on how he allegedly misrepresented her in Hollywood and irrevocably impacted her career as a result. For those unaware, the comedian accused the entertainment mogul of blackballing her in the industry, one of many scathing critiques in her Club Shay Shay interview over a year ago. With these new remarks, it looks like she still has smoke.

"I'm not difficult to work with," Mo'Nique said of Tyler Perry. "I'm just not gon' put up with no foolishness. I am not gon' let you treat anybody else bad that we're playing with. The misconception came from Tyler Perry. I'm not trying to dress it up, I'm too damn grown to be scared to say it out loud. But when that brother says, 'Oh, she's difficult to work with'? Well, people ran with that. It affected my career for 12 years on, 'Oh, she's difficult.' But what I will say, people that have worked with me, nobody has ever said, 'Oh my God, she's difficult to work with.' And Tyler Perry's a** ain't never worked with me, so go figure that out."

Mo'Nique On Angie Stone

"Angie Stone was a warrior," Mo'Nique continued. "Angie Stone was a fighter, baby. And to watch that man up there be hypocritical over top of my sister, no sir! You cannot do that. Because if it was the other way around, I know my sister would've done the same damn thing. What you will not do is be a wolf in sheep's clothing. I won't allow that, Tyler Perry. And when people say he does such nice things for people, he does! But he gon' make sure you damn sure know about it. We knew he had Whitney Houston on the plane, we knew he paid for the girl's house when it burned down, we knew he left a $3,000 tip. Listen, when you do things from here [points to the heart], that's between you and the universe."