precious
- MoviesMo'Nique & Tyler Perry: Breaking Down Their BeefMo'Nique's beef with Tyler Perry dates back to 2009, and shows no signs of slowing or stopping after her "Club Shay Shay" interview.By TeeJay Small
- TVGabourey Sidibe Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?The story of Gabourey Sidibe: from her breakout role to stardom, a tale woven with complexity and cultural significance.By Jake Skudder
- MoviesLee Daniels Says He Almost Directed A "Wolverine" Film For Hugh JackmanLee Daniels says Hugh Jackman almost got him to direct a "Wolverine" film.By Cole Blake
- GramMo'Nique Calls Out Oprah For Being Less Involved With Harvey Weinstein AccusersThe actress wrote Oprah a lengthy letter.By Erika Marie
- MoviesLee Daniels Shares That A "Star" Film Is In The WorksDaniels plans on wrapping up storylines.By Erika Marie
- MusicLee Daniels Confirms "Star" Is Canceled Indefinitely: "It Ain't Happening"The executive producer couldn't hide his disappointment when he shared the news with fans.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Wishes Sister Precious A Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Post: "We Love You Forever"Rest in peace, Precious. By Chantilly Post
- Music"Friends & Family Hustle" Season 2 Shows Drama, Heartbreak & Love"Well keep fighting, young man, keep fighting!"By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I.'s Sister Precious Harris Passes AwayR.I.P. Precious Harris.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMo'Nique On Whoopi Goldberg: She's "Always Been The Help"Mo'Nique doesn't want any advice from Whoopi.By Brynjar Chapman
- GossipLee Daniels Responds To Mo’Nique's "Blackballed" Claims: "She’s Really Wrong"Lee Daniels is putting his foot down. By Chantilly Post
- MixtapesYoung Chop Reveals Release Date & Artwork For "Precious" MixtapeYoung Chop gives us the details of his debut mixtape.By Trevor Smith