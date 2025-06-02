Mo'Nique's Son Shalon Jackson Apologizes To Her & His Family After Nasty Public Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 314 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MoNique Son Shalon Jackson Apologizes Family Pop Culture News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: Mo'Nique attends The Deliverance NYC Tastemaker on August 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/2024 Getty Images)
Shalon Jackson called Mo'Nique out for her alleged emotional neglect and their strained relationship after her "Club Shay Shay" interview.

Mo'Nique, her son Shalon Jackson, and their families recently reunited after the two had a very nasty falling out. As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, he shared a lengthy apology to her for all the drama they caused and endured after her Club Shay Shay interview.

For those unaware, the comedian had told Shannon Sharpe that she thought her estranged relationship with her son could heal over time. He fought back against this in a TikTok video, claiming she was emotionally neglectful and that they couldn't have a reconciliation.

Now, though, it seems like things have fortunately gotten much better for them and their family. Despite Shalon Jackson and Mo'Nique's tension, they are seemingly embarking on a new chapter.

Shalon expressed gratitude to his family for their patience and support, and he characterized his video over a year ago as a "betrayal." He said his family didn't deserve the backlash they got. Also, Jackson spoke on his mental health condition and how he didn't initially engage with it in a healthy manner.

Read More: Diddy's Ex Assistant Recalls Dream In Which Mogul Saved Her From R. Kelly

Mo'Nique's Son's Apology

"Bottom line, I was wrong, and I shouldn't have said any of what I said," Shalon Jackson said of the Mo'Nique rift. "I should've just kept my mouth shut and called my mother." He said his brothers planned their meet-up, and that the family had a great time during the weekend after a "hard" family discussion. In addition, Jackson praised the actress' husband and took accountability for separating her from Shalon's children.

Not only that, but Shalon Jackson also apologized for spreading narratives about Mo'Nique's professional tendencies and thanked fans who held him accountable. He also thanked fans who hoped the family would find a resolution back when this drama began.

Finally, Jackson shared various wholesome pictures from the weekend of the family all together. Overall, fans are happy they were able to work this out.

Mo'Nique and Shalon Jackson's history came to light thanks to the two of them airing out their issues and telling their side of the story. We'll see if the former also shares a statement on their reconciliation and their family.

Read More: Mia Reveals Why She Didn't Tell Cassie About Diddy Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Her

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
The Bridge Comedy Show: Mo'Nique, Nephew Tommy &amp; Rodney Perry Pop Culture Shalon Jackson Responds To Mo'Nique Posting Their Old Texts 5.5K
Mo'Nique Reunites With Son Pop Culture News Pop Culture Mo’Nique Reunites With Estranged Son Shalon After Years Of Feuding 1028
The 35th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards - Inside Pop Culture Mo’Nique’s Son On Her Latest Comments: "What If I Would've Went In My Car & Blew My F*cking Brains Out?" 1.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.1K