Mo'Nique, her son Shalon Jackson, and their families recently reunited after the two had a very nasty falling out. As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, he shared a lengthy apology to her for all the drama they caused and endured after her Club Shay Shay interview.

For those unaware, the comedian had told Shannon Sharpe that she thought her estranged relationship with her son could heal over time. He fought back against this in a TikTok video, claiming she was emotionally neglectful and that they couldn't have a reconciliation.

Now, though, it seems like things have fortunately gotten much better for them and their family. Despite Shalon Jackson and Mo'Nique's tension, they are seemingly embarking on a new chapter.

Shalon expressed gratitude to his family for their patience and support, and he characterized his video over a year ago as a "betrayal." He said his family didn't deserve the backlash they got. Also, Jackson spoke on his mental health condition and how he didn't initially engage with it in a healthy manner.

Mo'Nique's Son's Apology

"Bottom line, I was wrong, and I shouldn't have said any of what I said," Shalon Jackson said of the Mo'Nique rift. "I should've just kept my mouth shut and called my mother." He said his brothers planned their meet-up, and that the family had a great time during the weekend after a "hard" family discussion. In addition, Jackson praised the actress' husband and took accountability for separating her from Shalon's children.

Not only that, but Shalon Jackson also apologized for spreading narratives about Mo'Nique's professional tendencies and thanked fans who held him accountable. He also thanked fans who hoped the family would find a resolution back when this drama began.

Finally, Jackson shared various wholesome pictures from the weekend of the family all together. Overall, fans are happy they were able to work this out.