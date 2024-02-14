Mo'Nique Addresses Scathing TikTok From Eldest Son

Mo'Nique has said she intends to let things "play out" in response to a scathing TikTok made by her eldest son, Shalon. In a three-minute response shared on social media, Mo'Nique preached patience while also addressing some of the specific claims made by her son. Furthermore, her father reminded Shalon of the help that Mo'Nique had provided for him when they last saw him "three years ago".

Shalon had spoken at length on TikTok a few days prior about his experiences of emotional neglect while growing up. He had also pointed to his mother handing off problems to her father instead of addressing them herself. As a result, many commenters have pointed to her response as being proof of what Shalon had been saying in his original video. The comedian is currently the topic de jour after an explosive appearance on Club Shay Shay last week.

Read More: Mo'Nique Claims Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry "Blackballed" Her In Hollywood

However, her son is not the only person who has been coming for Mo'Nique in recent days. D.L. Hughley also addressed Mo'Nique's comments about him during her recent Club Shay Shay interview, calling her a "liar". “Every time I see Mo’Nique these days, she’s doing some greasy ass video with her and her daddy complaining about something or working out. “She said I was very dismissive. Mo'Nique’s a liar. When Mo’Nique did call me, I heard her complaints. I listened to her, and I pulled the segment. So, if I had been as dismissive as she alleges I was, that segment would have aired. It didn’t because I respected her wishes. She’s a liar," Hughley said on Instagram.

Mo'Nique had claimed that Hughley had been "dismissive" of her concerns after an unpleasant experience on his radio show. According to the comedian, while Hughley had not been present, his co-hosts had made her play "Would You Rather" and had included several unsavory questions about her husband. Hughley also claimed in his response that the comedian's comments about the sexual assault his daughter suffered were also untrue. She later took shots back at Hughley.

Read More: Mo'Nique Reveals The Type Of Woman She Wants Shannon Sharpe To Date

[via]