Shalon Jackson Blasts Mom Mo'Nique After "Club Shay Shay" Interview: Watch

Family feuds are among the messiest and most stressful that make it into the news cycle for celebrities. Currently, comedian Mo'Nique is feeling the heat after her firstborn, Shalon Jackson responded to her comments about parenting on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. "I would like to free her from having to continue telling that lie," he told viewers of his 10-minute TikTok video that details things from his perspective. To avoid being overcome by emotions or getting off track, Jackson wrote down his thoughts and read them out earlier this week.

"Faith without work is dead, and neither one of us cares to put forth any effort to reconcile with the other. We are separate as she put it because she doesn’t care to be my mother any more than I care to be her son," the 34-year-old shared. Their relationship has come to a standstill, as neither is making moves to contact the other, Vibe notes. Additionally, Jackson is hurt that his mother's new husband, known to her as "Daddy," doesn't acknowledge him.

Read More: Mo'Nique "Apologizes" To Oprah, Tyler Perry, And More During Katt Williams Tour

Mo'Nique's Son Makes His Voice Heard

Getting ahead of any critics, Mo's son noted, "Responding this way allows me to say my peace uninterrupted. To all those wondering, why say something now? Call it a form of therapy." While they don't have active communication, Jackson did confirm that his family matriarch admitted to not doing her best work in raising him. "My mother does a fantastic job of acknowledging a lot of things, but she doesn’t take accountability very well and anything that she may take true accountability for is only at her convenience in my experience."

As with virtually everyone who's appeared on Club Shay Shay this year, Mo'Nique has been making headlines non-stop since her interview first aired. Among those she upset with her comments is D.L. Hughley, who she's been going back and forth with online over the past few days. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Why Mo'Nique & D.L. Hughley Are At Odds

[Via]