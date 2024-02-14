Mo'Nique Posts Three-Year-Old Texts With Her Son Shalon, Fans Think She's Going Too Far

Mo'Nique has continued to respond to her son Shalon's claims of emotional neglect by posting text messages between the pair from 2020 and 2021. "HEY MY SWEET BABIES. HERE ARE THE RECEIPTS FROM A MOTHER WHO ALLEGEDLY DOES NOT LOVE HER SON. WE ARE SHARING THIS WITH YOU SHALON & THE COMMUNITY! SOME WILL COMPLETELY GET IT OTHERS WON’T. WE LOVE US 4REAL," the comedian wrote on Instagram. However, the move hasn't gone over well with some fans.

"Monique these texts are 3 years old most of which you’re missing his calls and never calling him back. Why is that?" one person asked. "As a mother of a young adult son- whom I often disagree with, I think it’s the ultimate violation to post intimate discussions between you and he. A group of people you do not know- do NOT need to know your son’s credit issues, the plans for their midwifery or what they ate for dinner. You do not have to do this and you do not owe anyone any more details than has already been given. Your son expressed that you have violated his boundaries as your child. He also expressed that you care more about fame than motherhood. Your posture and your response has dictated that he was correct in his assessment," another fan wrote in a lengthy response.

Read More: Mo'Nique Reveals The Type Of Woman She Wants Shannon Sharpe To Date

Mo'Nique Delivers On Promised "Wait And See"

The texts come after Mo'Nique preached patience in her initial response to her son. Mo'Nique said she intended to let things "play out" in response to a scathing TikTok made by her eldest son, Shalon. In a three-minute response shared on social media, Mo'Nique preached patience while also addressing some of the specific claims made by her son. Furthermore, her father reminded Shalon of the help that Mo'Nique had provided for him when they last saw him "three years ago".

Shalon had spoken at length on TikTok a few days prior about his experiences of emotional neglect while growing up. He had also pointed to his mother handing off problems to her father instead of addressing them herself. As a result, many commenters have pointed to her response as being proof of what Shalon had been saying in his original video. The comedian is currently the topic de jour after an explosive appearance on Club Shay Shay last week.

Read More: Mo'Nique Claims Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry "Blackballed" Her In Hollywood

[via]