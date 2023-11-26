King Harris, T.I.'s Son, Fights With His Parents On Falcons Game Livestream

T.I. and his family, including his son King Harris, have gone viral for all the wrong reasons. A livestream at a Falcons game this afternoon went sideways after King started arguing with his parents. Voices and tensions continued to rise as the two sides yelled at each other. At one point, T.I. could be heard yelling "N-gga! You are an embarrassment to your family! You are an embarrassment!" Later, King appeared to post an obscured photo from behind a car wheel. He added the text "I stand on BUSINESS. DON'T GIVE A F-CK WHO U ARE."

Meanwhile, the Falcons improved to 5-6 with a 24-15 win over the Saints in the game that T.I.'s family beefed at. There wasn't much offense, with the two sides combining for three interceptions. However, Jessie Bates III put up a highlight reel-worthy when he returned his interception 92 yards to the house for the Falcons' first score.

Read More: T.I.'s Son King Harris Reacts To Criticism Over "One Chip Challenge" Video With Homeless Man

T.I. Roasts King Harris' New Teeth

Earlier this month, T.I. couldn't help but clown his son, King Harris, over the latter's new teeth. During an appearance on The Baller Alert Show, King was asked about his newly-whitened teeth. However, before he could respond, T.I. jumped in with some roasts. "Well, the tooth of the matter is..." his father said, leading to several minutes of jokes from everyone involved. Highlights included "Toothpac Shakur" and "Queen Lateethfah". Despite this, King took it all as good fun and quickly fired off some shots of his own at the show hosts.

Of course, this is not the first time King has been razzed for getting some teeth work done. Earlier this year, social media had a field day razzing him for his new veneers. However, in that instance, his family was actually on his side. Notably, his parents said they were happy for him and excited that he had undergone the procedure.

Read More: King Harris Claims He Grew Up With His Grandma During T.I. & Tiny Filming

[via]