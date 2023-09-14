T.I.’s Son King Harris Reacts To Criticism Over “One Chip Challenge” Video With Homeless Man

T.I.’s son King Harris is no stranger to controversy. Between the viral moments and his run-in with the law, he’s made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, he found himself in hot water, again. Ahead of the weekend, Harris shared a video of himself challenging a man experiencing homelessness to take part in the viral Hot Chip Challenge for a measly $50. Furthermore, King Harris demanded that he refrain from drinking water for the five minutes that followed.

What’s worse is that this occurred just days after reports of a teenage boy dying from consuming the Paqui Chip, leading to widespread backlash against the manufacturer. Paqui Chip later confirmed that they would be removing their products from shelves. Still, King Harris appeared to be amused by the man’s attempt. “He done lost though!” King says towards the end of the video as the man struggles to get through the 5 minutes. Nonetheless, Harris provided the man with a prize for his attempt. “But I done gave him $20,” he said.

Read More: King Harris Complains About DaBaby And Sexyy Red’s Feature Prices

King Harris Responds To The Backlash

In the days that followed, Harris faced the wrath of public opinion. Still, it seems like he’s shrugging off the criticism. As he’s done in the past, King Harris appeared to be resistant toward taking accountability for his actions. After all, this isn’t the first time he’s been criticized for his actions. “Out of All the times the internet tried to tear me down …. I held my spot down head up through it all and came out smiling on top [crown emoji] [100 emoji] Shout out to my REAL supporters and fans for never switching up on me,” he wrote.

The response wasn’t necessarily well received by the masses. The comment sections were filled with people who slammed him for trying to double down on his actions rather than owning up to the lack of empathy he displayed at that moment. Some even went as far as criticizing T.I. and Tiny parenting skills. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding King Harris. Check out his post above.

Read More: T.I. Is “Shocked” That King Harris Graduated With Honors: “Celebration Is Definitely In Order”