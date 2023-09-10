King Harris Under Fire After Paying Homeless Man To Do The “One Chip Challenge”

King Harris has been hit with some backlash for a video he recently shared on social media. In the video, the 19-year-old rapper is seen offering to pay a homeless man to do Paqui's "one chip challenge." For those who don't know, the challenge involves eating an extremely spicy chip, and waiting as long as possible to drink anything. It became a trend earlier this year, with countless social media users sharing their reactions to the spicy chip.

Recently, however, things got serious when one teenager passed away shortly after consuming the chip. According to reports, the 14-year-old had complained to his school nurse about having a stomach ache, and was pronounced dead in the hospital that evening. His cause of death has yet to be revealed, however, the boy's mother claims he died due to complications after eating the chip. Fans are now calling out Harris for trying to get the homeless man to do it for money, with many calling it exploitative.

King Harris Pays Man To Do "One Chip Challenge"

In the clip, Harris is heard telling the man that he'll give him $50 to eat the chip. He notes that to complete the challenge, he has to go five minutes without drinking anything afterwards. The man downs the chip, and immediately looks to be in pain. He reaches out for a bottle of water someone's handing him nearby, but Harris insists he can't drink it. Harris and his group of friends all stand around laughing as the man struggles. Eventually, the man drinks the water before the challenge is up, and instead of $50 Harris claims to have given him $20.

Countless commenters are taking issue with the video, claiming that it was cruel and showcases a lack of empathy. "He only said yes because he really needs the money," one user says of the man who ate the chip. "Especially after what happened to the young man and he still pulls this heinous stunt?" another adds. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on King Harris.

