King Harris Claims He Grew Up With His Grandma During “T.I. & Tiny” Filming

King Harris was born into a life of fame and success as the son of T.I. and Tiny, and had cameras on him quick through their reality TV show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. However, apparently what we saw on television is very different to what he actually went through, showing that sometimes there's more to folks than meets the eye. Moreover, the aspiring rapper recently sat down for an interview with Funny Marco, on which he revealed what his living situation was actually like during the filming of that show. Despite the life they released into the world, he claims things were not as tight as they seemed.

"What do you feel that they got on you that they shouldn't have on you? 'Cause I feel like [when] you grow up, it's like you can't be you." the host asked the 19-year-old. "Yeah, man, it's a lot about that TV show, man, that [confuses] people," King Harris remarked. "Because I live with my grandma. You know, we'll go to the house on, like, the weekend. They'll say 'Hey, we shooting today. We need y'all at the house.' They go get me from my grandma's house. Right after we done, when the cameras go off, I'm right back to my grandma's house, yeah."

King Harris Speaks On Living Situation

With these new claims in mind, it certainly paints an interesting dynamic in the family. Of course, we also have to keep in mind that- according to fans correcting this on social media- they actually did mention this in The Family Hustle at some point. As such, it's tough to say whether this is a point of frustration for King Harris, a personal choice, or something else entirely. Fortunately, it seems like from this testimony, this isn't a resented set-up.

Meanwhile, we're sure that he would much rather speak on this than continue to face backlash and criticism online. The most recent example of this is when the reality star and MC tried to have a homeless man do the Paqui One Chip Challenge. Antics like that will probably continue, and now we have a different context for who's the one responding to it at home. For more news and the latest updates on King Harris, come back to HNHH.

