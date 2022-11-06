Falcons
- SportsFalcons Owner Praises Bill Belichick, Dismisses Rumors On Why He Didn't Become Head CoachArthur Blank had nothing but good things to say about the out-of-work coach.By Ben Mock
- SportsCam Newton Reveals The One Team He'd Return To The NFL ForNewton only has eyes for his hometown Falcons.By Ben Mock
- SportsRob Gronkowski Backs Bill Belichick Amid Falcons RumorsGronk called his former head coach a "powerhouse".By Ben Mock
- SportsFalcons Interview Jim Harbaugh And Bill BelichickThe Falcons are looking to make a major impact with a high-profile coaching hire.By Ben Mock
- MusicKing Harris Addresses T.I. & Tiny Fight At Falcons' GameKing Harris says he's a "grown ass man" after his recent argument with his parents.By Cole Blake
- MusicLudacris Performs "Move B*tch" While Descending From Roof At Falcons' GameLudacris had fans hyped with his antics at the Falcons' game on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsKing Harris, T.I.'s Son, Fights With His Parents On Falcons Game LivestreamKing was later seen driving away from the game after his dad called him an "embarrassment."By Ben Mock
- SportsCardinals Tease Return Of Kyler MurrayKyler Murray is expected to start agaisnt Atlanta this weekend.By Ben Mock
- SportsWill Levis Expected To Make NFL Debut This WeekendLevis is one of several backups scheduled to play this weekend.By Ben Mock
- MusicAtlanta Falcons Honor Takeoff Before Game Against Los Angeles ChargersThe Falcons mourned the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, ahead of their game against the Chargers on Sunday.By Cole Blake