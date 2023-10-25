Will Levis Expected To Make NFL Debut This Weekend

Titans rookie Will Levis is expected to make his NFL debut this weekend against the Falcons. First reported on Good Morning Football, Levis and fellow young backup Malik Willis are expected to split reps in the game. Regular starter Ryan Tannehill is expected to miss the game due to a high ankle sprain suffered two weeks ago against the Ravens. "If my name gets called I'll be ready to go. We go the same game plan and are both preparing for the same plays. We'll have to be ready for all of it. Everything Malik can do I can do and vice versa," Levis told reporters.

Levis was considered the QB4 of the 2023 and was marked as a first-round prospect. While he was indeed the fourth quarterback off the board, he suffered an agonizing wait as he fell out of the first round, being taken with the second pick of the second round. Many memes were made of Levis stoicly sitting in the Day One green room as he continued to slip down the board. However, head coach Mike Vrabel declined to say if Willis or Levis would get the start on Sunday.

Levis In, Purdy & Watson Out

However, Levis won't be the only backup seeing the field this weekend. The 49ers have announced that Brocky Purdy is in concussion protocol and could miss this weekend's game against Cincinnati. While the former Mister Irrelevant has not been ruled out completely yet, Sam Darnold is expected to take the field in his place. Darnold went 4-2 as Carolina's starter last season before being traded. He beat out Trey Lance as QB2 at the Niners training camp.

Meanwhile, PJ Walker has been named the starter for the Browns game against Seattle. Deshaun Watson left the Browns' win over Indianapolis earlier in what was meant to be his return from injury. He has now been officially ruled out as rehabs a shoulder injury. Walker started the Browns' upset of the Niners two weeks ago and steered the ship to victory against the Colts. He has been QB2 in Cleveland all season over rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

