Travis Kelce, Andy Reid React To Tight End’s Stats Being Better With Taylor Swift In The Stands

During Chiefs-Chargers this weekend, CBS pointed out that Travis Kelce's yards per game more than double when Taylor Swift is in attendance. It's an amusing stat, if a little inaccurate. Yes, Kelce is averaging 108 yards per Swift-attended game compared to 46.5 yards in the games the singer didn't attend. However, it's a data set of four games against a data set of two games. Furthermore, a majority of his Swift-attended stats can be attributed to his two most recent games - monster performances against the Broncos (124 yards) and Chargers (174 yards). Before the Broncos game, Kelce hadn't cracked 70 yards in a game. Furthermore, the games Swift didn't attend include a 26-yard showing in a defensive slugfest against the Jaguars. Fun, but not exactly statistically significant.

Regardless, both Kelce and head coach Andy Reid appeared pretty tickled by the notion. "Hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence,” Kelce noted about the graphic. “Kelce keeps getting better with time — Taylor can stay around all she wants," Reid joked at his post-game press conference. The Chiefs are next in action on the road against Denver.

Read More: Travis Kelce To Travel With Taylor Swift During Eras Tour International Leg

Jason Kelce Expresses Concern About Traylor Media Attention

However, it's not been all fun and games for Travis Kelce. Speaking with NBC, his brother Jason expressed some concerns about the amount of media attention Travis' relationship has been getting. “It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now. On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’ There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?' This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with," Kelce told NBC Sports this past weekend.

Travis Kelce is perhaps the most spotlighted player in the NFL right now thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift. While Jason also said that he was fine with Travis getting the attention as long as it didn't jeopardize his safety, it may have already reached that point. Kelce reportedly recently purchased a new home in a gated community, in part due to the level of attention his current home received from paparazzi and fans. While nothing untoward has happened yet, it does feel as if the fever pitch is about to break.

Read More: Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant After Rumors That Singer Was There With Travis Kelce

[via]