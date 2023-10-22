Taylor Swift At Chiefs-Chargers, Kim Kardashian Uses “Speak Now” On Instagram Story

For the second game in a row, Taylor Swift has been spotted at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift was seen alongside Brittany Mahomes, who she vibed with at Chiefs-Broncos last week. The two were spotted having some pre-game fun, with Mahomes dancing as she held her son Patrick III. This is Swift's fourth Chiefs game overall, with the team 4-0 with her in the stands.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also got on the Swift train in her own way. She reposted a birthday message from a friend on Instagram which included audio from Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)". Kardashian turned 43 this week, celebrating the occasion with a star-studded bash at Funke in Beverly Hills.

Read More: Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant After Rumors That Singer Was There With Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce To Follow Swift On Tour Next Year

Furthermore, it was recently revealed that Traylor had plans to go international next year. A new report suggests that Travis Kelce will be jetsetting for a good part of the NFL offseason. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce will join girlfriend Taylor Swift on the international leg of her Eras Tour next year. “Travis and Taylor are all in… [They] are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can," a source told the outlet. Furthermore, the source claims Kelce will travel with Swift to Brazil for her concerts from November 17-19. However, that feels unlikely given that Kelce has a marquee matchup against the Eagles on November 20.

However, it's definitely fair to assume that his plans include a majority of next year's tour dates. Swift kicks things off in Japan in February. Depending on how the Chiefs do this year, Kelce will be unlikely to attend as the Tokyo concerts coincide with the days in the run-up to the Super Bowl. However, the rest of the dates between late February and the start of Chiefs training camp in August should be wide open for Kelce to attend. That run of shows sees Swift tour both Asia and Europe.

Read More: Travis Kelce Stars In “National Tight Ends Day” Rap Video

[via][via]