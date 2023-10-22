Travis Kelce Stars In “National Tight Ends Day” Rap Video

Some of the NFL's brightest stars joined forces to celebrate a very cheeky holiday. Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and more starred in a video released by the NFL to celebrate "National Tight Ends Day". The holiday, which celebrates the tight end position in the NFL, came about as a result of Niners TE George Kittle joking back in 2019 that the position deserved its own holiday. The video was a 90-second celebration of the position, accompanied by a custom-written wrap song.

The tight end, a hybrid of running back, wide receiver, and offensive lineman, is a position that has had an up-and-down history in the league. It's often an underappreciated position, which often leads to only a small collection of standout players being remembered.

Read More: Travis Kelce Jokes About Taylor Swift Meeting His Dad At Chiefs Game

Kelce To Travel With Taylor Swift During Eras Tour

Away from becoming a rap star, a new report suggests that Travis Kelce will be jetsetting for a good part of the NFL offseason. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce will join girlfriend Taylor Swift on the international leg of her Eras Tour next year. “Travis and Taylor are all in… [They] are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can," a source told the outlet. Furthermore, the source claims Kelce will travel with Swift to Brazil for her concerts from November 17-19. However, that feels unlikely given that Kelce has a marquee matchup against the Eagles on November 20.

However, it's definitely fair to assume that his plans include a majority of next year's tour dates. Swift kicks things off in Japan in February. Depending on how the Chiefs do this year, Kelce will be unlikely to attend as the Tokyo concerts coincide with the days in the run-up to the Super Bowl. However, the rest of the dates between late February and the start of Chiefs training camp in August should be wide open for Kelce to attend. That run of shows sees Swift tour both Asia and Europe.

Read More: Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant After Rumors That Singer Was There With Travis Kelce

[via]