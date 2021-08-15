Chargers
- SportsChargers Hire Jim Harbaugh, Fans Expect Big Things For Justin Herbert As A ResultPundits are eyeing a massive jump for the young Chargers QB thanks to the coaching move.By Ben Mock
- SportsChargers To Interview Jim HarbaughIt is the first NFL interview for Harbaugh this hiring cycle.By Ben Mock
- SportsChargers Fire Brandon Staley After Two And A Half SeasonsStaley's firing comes after a 63-21 rout at the hands of the Raiders.By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift At Chiefs-Chargers, Kim Kardashian Uses "Speak Now" On Instagram StoryWill the Chiefs go 5-0 in Swift-attended games?By Ben Mock
- ViralBest And Worst Of NFL Schedule AnnouncementsSome teams got the assignments, others really, REALLY didn't.By Ben Mock
- SportsJoey Bosa Uses Homophobic Language During Exchange With Eagles FansJoey Bosa went at it with fans in Philadelphia prior to the Eagles-49ers game.By Cole Blake
- MusicAtlanta Falcons Honor Takeoff Before Game Against Los Angeles ChargersThe Falcons mourned the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, ahead of their game against the Chargers on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsKhalil Mack Traded To The Chargers: DetailsThe Chargers just made a massive move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDonald Parham Jr. & The Chargers Get Some Positive NewsDonald Parham Jr.'s head injury had many scared for his health.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDonald Parham Jr. Diagnosed With A Concussion Following Scary FallDonald Parham Jr. was carted off the field last night after an incredibly scary fall.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChargers Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Suffers Scary Head Injury: DetailsDonald Parham Jr's injury had many fans in shock.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Herbert Breaks Impressive NFL Record In Win Against The GiantsJustin Herbert continues to play great football for the Chargers.By Alexander Cole
- FootballAndy Reid In "Stable Condition" After Rushing To Hospital From Chiefs GameAndy Reid is in stable condition after being hospitalized on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsRams & Chargers Fans Get Into Bloody Fight In The StandsThings got testy at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.By Alexander Cole