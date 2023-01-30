Joey Bosa got into a heated argument with fans in Philidelphia prior to the Eagles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers. The incident comes after the Chargers lost to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round after forfeting a 27-point lead.

“Bosa,” one Eagles fan repeatedly yelled. “When do the Chargers play?”

The Chargers linebacker then remarked that the fan recording the incident was Snapchatting his “butt buddies.”

“No just videoing you — the guy who’s not playing today!” he replied.

INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 01: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) walks on the field after an NFL regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers on January 01, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

From there, the fan poked fun at Bosa for being fined $55,546 from the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct in that game.

“They’re good, because I can afford it,” Bosa said back. “I’m fucking rich, you fucking broke bitch.”

Bosa was in attendance at the game in support of his brother, Nick, who plays for the 49ers. The Eagles ended up running away with the game after a critical injury to 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy. The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft went down with an elbow injury early in the contest. He ended up returning to the field in the third quarter. Regardless, the Eagles won 31-7.

With the victory, the Eagles advance to Super Bowl LVII. The team’s opponent will be determined when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for February 12. In addition to the game, Rihanna will be headlining the halftime show.

Check out the video of Joey Bosa’s argument with the fans below.

Eagles fan chirping Joey Bosa 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kf9v3YPzCw — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 29, 2023

