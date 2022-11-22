Just a couple of nights ago, the Chiefs and Chargers played in a huge Divisional rivalry game. While the Chargers came close to winning it, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City were able to pull out the W. Although Los Angeles was playing at home, that SoFi crowd was not enough to get them over the hump.

However, it should be noted that Los Angeles crowds aren’t great. The Chargers’ real fanbase is still in San Diego, and SoFi has proven to be just mediocre for them. Either way, the Chiefs are now 8-2 and remain a Super Bowl contender.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs & Chargers Fans Fight

According to TMZ, things got very pushy at the game on Sunday night as a few fans got into a huge brawl. As the story goes, the fight all started thanks to a Chargers fan. He had on a Joey Bosa jersey, and he tried to punch a man below him. Subsequently, another man got involved, causing a huge scene.

Additionally, it should be mentioned that the police had no interest in getting involved here. The fans who were at the game decided to just settle things down themselves. This kind of vigilante justice is what you typically see in NFL and NBA arenas. Having said that, this is not the look the Chargers and Chiefs want.

No charges or arrests were made, and it is likely that nothing will happen. These kinds of things happen all the time, and they will continue to happen. Overall, there isn’t much these teams can actually do to stop it.

