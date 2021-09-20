los angeles chargers
- SportsL.A. Chargers Star Sebastian Joseph-Day Accuses TSA of Sexual AssaultThe 28-year-old football player was traveling through John Wayne Airport. "It was extremely unecessary and dehumanizing," he shared.By Erika Marie
- SportsChiefs & Chargers Fans Brawl During Intense MatchupChiefs and Chargers fans had it out for each other on Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Sleeper PickIt's hard to call this team a "sleeper."By Alexander Cole
- SportsJerry Jones Slams Dallas Mayor For Suggesting City Needs 2nd Football TeamJerry Jones was not appreciative of these comments.By Ben de Lemos
- SportsKhalil Mack Traded To The Chargers: DetailsThe Chargers just made a massive move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDonald Parham Jr. & The Chargers Get Some Positive NewsDonald Parham Jr.'s head injury had many scared for his health.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDonald Parham Jr. Diagnosed With A Concussion Following Scary FallDonald Parham Jr. was carted off the field last night after an incredibly scary fall.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Amazed As His Closest Friends Accompany Adele & Jay-ZMaverick Carter and Rich Paul were enjoying the Chargers game with some famous company.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChargers Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Suffers Scary Head Injury: DetailsDonald Parham Jr's injury had many fans in shock.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Herbert Breaks Impressive NFL Record In Win Against The GiantsJustin Herbert continues to play great football for the Chargers.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSnoop Dogg Offers Bold Super Bowl PredictionSnoop Dogg recently made his personal Super Bowl prediction, ahead of his upcoming halftime performance at the big game.By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsLeBron James & Magic Johnson Link Up At Chargers GameTwo legends took in a game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.By Alexander Cole