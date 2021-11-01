Titans
- SportsTitans Hire Brian Callahan As Head CoachCallahan was chosen for his history of elite QB development.By Ben Mock
- SportsWill Levis Expected To Make NFL Debut This WeekendLevis is one of several backups scheduled to play this weekend.By Ben Mock
- SportsJuvenile Hypes Up Saints With NFL Promo VideoJuvenile had the Saints ready for kickoff on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsDeAndre Hopkins To Join Titans: ReportDeAndre Hopkins is joining the Titans.By Cole Blake
- SportsJosh Gordon Signs With New Team After Chiefs Waive HimJosh Gordon has been through a lot.By Alexander Cole
- SportsA.J. Brown Calls Out Titans In Response To Deebo Samuel's 49ers DealA.J. Brown threw shade at the Titans in response to reports of Deebo Samuel's new contract with the 49ers.By Cole Blake
- SportsJulio Jones Released By The Titans, Fans Sound OffJulio Jones is a free agent now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Rodgers To The Titans Rumors Ramp Up Following Playoff ExitAaron Rodgers is thinking about his future right now.By Marc Griffin
- SportsBengals Players Slam Titans On Twitter After Divisional Round UpsetBengals players roasted the Titans on social media after advancing to the AFC Championship.By Cole Blake
- SportsDerrick Henry Ruled Out Of Titans' Regular-Season Finale: ReportDerrick Henry will not return during the regular season.By Cole Blake
- FootballJulio Jones Placed On IR, Will Miss At Least 3 GamesJulio Jones has been placed on injured reserve.By Cole Blake
- SportsDerrick Henry's Injury Status Gets Sobering UpdateThere was some hope that Henry would be able to come back this season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAdrian Peterson Officially Signs With The TitansAdrian Peterson will get a chance to shine in Tennessee.By Alexander Cole