DeAndre Hopkins will be signing a contract with the Tennessee Titans, according to a new report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The deal is expected to be two years in length and worth up to $15 million in the first year. The base salary will be $12 million with the remaining being achievable through incentives. Hopkins reportedly also considered joining the New England Patriots after the Arizona Cardinals released him on May 26.

With the Titans, Hopkins will play opposite second-year receiver Treylon Burks, giving the team a clear wide-receiver one following the departure of AJ Brown in 2022. While Hopkins has yet to comment on his reasoning for the decision, he previously played under head coach Mike Vrabel when he was the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

DeAndre Hopkins Scores A Touchdown Against The Titans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 12: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a 5-yard touchdown pass from \ari1#2 during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

When Vrabel earned the head coaching position for the Titans in 2018, Hopkins praised him during an interview with the team’s official website. “I had a lot of interaction with him,” Hopkins said at the time. “He’s one of those guys you could talk to off the field, not just about football, but personal stuff. Vrabel was good to me. It wasn’t just a football relationship with him, it was a personal relationship. Guys could relate to him. He’s a great guy. He’s not just a good coach, but he’s a good guy. He can relate to his players. The Titans are lucky to have him.”

The five-time Pro Bowler has also played under Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who was with the Texans when the 31-year-old recorded 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2019 season. Hopkins’ deal with the Titans is expected to be finalized in the coming days. Be on the lookout for further details on the contract when that time comes.

