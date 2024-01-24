Titans Hire Brian Callahan As Head Coach

The Tennessee Titans have hired Brian Callahan as the team's new head coach. Callahan joins the Titans after five seasons as the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati. "This is an exciting time for our franchise, and we're thrilled to have Brian as our head coach. We went through a thorough candidate search and Brian stood out as the best person to lead our football team. I want to thank the other candidates who were part of this process and wish them well moving forward," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said.

Quarterback development was a key factor for the Titans as they moved forward with Will Levis as their presumptive starter. Callahan's time in the NFL has included coaching Peyton Manning during the Broncos' Super Bowl win in 2015 and the rise of Joe Burrow with the Bengals. He also helped coach Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr to new heights in their already-established careers. The Titans parted ways with Mike Vrabel earlier in the offseason after back-to-back seasons of disappointment for the team.

Titans Become Third Team To Fill Coaching Vacancy

The Titans become the third team to fill their head coaching vacancy. Both New England and Las Vegas opted for internal replacements. The Patriots promoted former star linebacker and groomed Belichick protege Jarod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick. Meanwhile, the Raiders opted to retain interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who had a 5-4 record with the team after taking over midway through the 2023 season.

However, that leaves a number of vacancies as yet unfilled. Atlanta appears to be leaning towards Belichick after interviewing him twice last week. Meanwhile, the Chargers have been linked with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. However, that leaves Seattle, Carolina, and Washington without a clear frontrunner. Some of the interview processes have been delayed by interview rules concerning playoff teams. Coaches from the Chiefs, Niners, Ravens, and Lions cannot be contacted until after the Conference Championship games this weekend.

