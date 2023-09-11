Juvenile Hypes Up Saints With NFL Promo Video

Juvenile shared a promotional video to kick off the New Orleans Saints' 2023 regular season, earlier this weekend. The Saints shared the hometown rapper's motivational clip on their Instagram page ahead of their first game against the Tennessee Titans.

“For some, the march began before the Superdome was home,” Juvenile says while walking outside of Caesars Superdome. “We marched together through ruin. We marched all the way to the top. So why in the hell would we stop now?” The clip had Saints fans hyped in the comments section. "Chills… the adversity, the commitment, the love, no other fan base will ever understand what it means to be a WHO DAT," one wrote. Another wrote: "When I see stuff like this, I get chills. Is it normal to be on the brink of tears watching this? Is there such a thing as too invested?!?! Don’t judge me, please. Thanks in advance."

Read More: Foster Moreau To Play NFL Season Despite Cancer Diagnosis

Juvenile Performs In New Orleans

Juvenile isn't the only hip-hop artist to contribute a video to build excitement for their hometown NFL team this season. Method Man also shared a short film in honor of the Jets' first season with Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback. “This here is where we write the story,” he said outside of MetLife Stadium. “For city, for land, for nation. Not bound by ancestral borders — just loyalty to these colors." Check out Juvenile's promo video for the Saints below.

Juvenile Prepares For Kickoff

As for the Saints' season opener, they were able to beat the Titans 16-15. The team's new quarterback, Derek Carr, debuted with 305 yards and a touchdown in the win. The defense was the star of the show, however, not allowing a touchdown and intercepting Ryan Tannehill three times. They will look to improve to 2-0 against the Panthers, next week.

Read More: Juvenile Will Be Playing At Essence Festival After All

[Via]