Rob Gronkowski Backs Bill Belichick Amid Falcons Rumors

Rob Gronkowski has said that his former long-time head coach Bill Belichick is still a "powerhouse". "I think, 100 percent, he's still the great Bill Belichick. No doubt about that. If he goes to a team with great players with great talent, he will be successful. Because he's still the powerhouse coach that we all have seen throughout the years," Gronk told TMZ this week. However, Gronk also praised Belichick's New England replacement - his former teammate Jerod Mayo.

However, some former Patriots have offered a warning to Belichick's next team. Asante Samuel told Belichick's next employer to keep the legendary coach as a coach only and not, as he had been in New England, general manager also. "If any owner would give Bill Belichick that power again, that would be crazy," Samuel, who played for Belichick between 2003 and 2007, told TMZ. Belichick served in the dual role of head coach and general manager since taking the helm at Foxoboro in 2000. Over time, Belichick the GM often got in the way of Belichick the head coach. After picking eight Pro Bowlers (and one Hall of Famer) in the first round between 2001 and 2012, Belichick has drafted just one first-round Pro Bowler in the last 11 years.

This week, the Atlanta Falcons have interviewed two of the biggest names on the head coaching market - Jim Harbaugh and Belichick. Harbaugh, currently head coach at the University of Michigan, is widely expected to make the jump back to the NFL after winning a National Championship with the Wolverines. He has already been interviewed by the Chargers and is expected to meet with a few more teams. Previously, Harbaugh coached the Niners for four seasons, reaching the NFC Championship game three times and losing a Super Bowl to his brother. However, he was ousted after an 8-8 season.

Meanwhile, Belichick is a free agent fro the first time in nearly a quarter of a century. The Falcons are believed to be the first team to meet with Belichick. He will meet Atantla's owners for a second discussion this weekend. It's unclear if any more coaching vacancies will arise after the first round of the playoffs. After much speculation, the Cowboys decided to retain Mike McCarthy. Meanwhile, Nick Sirianni appears to be safe in Philly despite their playoff disappointment.

