Official Look At The Nike Air Diamond Turf “Atlanta”

Falcons fans, and Deion fans, unite.

Official photos of the Nike Air Diamond Turf “Atlanta Falcons” have been revealed, confirming its return sooner than anticipated. Set to be a Quickstrike release, this exclusive drop will only be available at select retailers with “Quickstrike” Nike accounts. The design honors Deion Sanders’ iconic tenure with the Falcons in the early 1990s, bringing nostalgia to a fan-favorite silhouette first released in 1993. The bold white, black, and red colorway reflects the Falcons’ team colors, with white leather uppers contrasting against black overlays. Vibrant red accents on the branding and signature midfoot strap add energy and depth to the retro design.

The sneaker’s cushioned midsole ensures comfort and durability, making it ideal for both casual wear and performance. The standout midfoot strap, a hallmark of the Air Diamond Turf, enhances its vintage charm while offering functional support. This release pays tribute to Sanders’ electrifying legacy and the era he defined, merging sports history with timeless style. The "Atlanta Falcons" colorway encapsulates a celebrated moment in sports, making it a must-have for collectors and fans alike. With its retro appeal and cultural significance, the Nike Air Diamond Turf continues to secure its place as an enduring icon in the sneaker world.

"Atlanta" Nike Air Diamond Turf

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a white and red rubber outsole paired with a clean white midsole. The uppers combine black and white materials, highlighted by a bold patch on the sides. A white midfoot strap with a vibrant red Swoosh adds a striking touch. Diamond Turf logos adorn the tongues, while gold Nike Air branding is prominently displayed on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Diamond Turf “Atlanta” will be released on January 24th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they are released. Additionally, its bold colorway celebrates Atlanta’s iconic team colors. Moreover, the classic midfoot strap adds retro appeal. Finally, fans of 90s sneakers are buzzing with anticipation.

Image via Nike