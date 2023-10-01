response video
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Addresses Scathing TikTok From Eldest SonThe comedian preached patience but still hit back at her son.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsRick Ross Claims Tia Kemp Had Botched Plastic Surgery, In Response To Her Cease And Desist RantIt seems Ross is giving pity to Tia, but he went after her at the same time. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNLE Choppa Calls Blueface A "Clout-Chaser"Choppa asked why Blue was posting fight flyers for a bout he was challenged to.By Ben Mock
- MusicScar Lip Responds To Haters Calling Her UglyScar Lip responds to all the hate. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCardi B's Tearful Livestream Gets Unsympathetic Response From Akbar VAkbar V had nothing nice to say about Cardi's situation.By Ben Mock
- MusicParlae Slams Fat Joe After He Accuses Dem Franchise Boyz Of Biting His Sound"If you feel like that, get your motherf***ing sue on, n***a!" the group member fired off at the Terror Squad mogul.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicShordie Shordie Addresses Video Of Him Hitting Fan At Recent ConcertThe rapper said the fan "needed to get slapped."By Ben Mock